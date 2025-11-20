BMIC.ai Announces World's Pioneering Quantum-Resistance Crypto Wallet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

BMIC.ai (Blockchain Micro-Ion Compute), a decentralized quantum cloud ecosystem expanding into a full quantum Security-as-a-Service (QSaaS) platform, introduced its BMIC token presale on Oct. 24 on the Ethereum network and is building the foundation for quantum security.

BMIC.ai 's quantum-resistant wallet addresses major threats in Web3

According to the official statement by BMIC.ai (Blockchain Micro-Ion Compute), an innovative development studio in the segment of secure blockchain applications, its quantum-resistant cryptocurrency wallet is nearing launch.

Image by BMIC.ai

BMIC Wallet is built to withstand quantum-powered attacks using post-quantum cryptography (PQC), ensuring crypto assets remain safe tomorrow, not just today.

As part of its roadmap, the team is running a massive presale campaign. In a comment for U.Today, a BMIC.ai representative stressed the importance of the fundraising process for the protocol and its upcoming developments:

Advertisement

By launching the presale, we’re providing the key to unlock a new paradigm of blockchain security. As we build the infrastructure for a quantum-native future, institutions and developers in time will be able to readily rely on our next-generation security, powered by immutable blockchain technology.

The tokens can be purchased on the official website of the projects. Applicants should just set up a noncustodial Ethereum (ETH) wallet like MetaMask or TrustWallet to receive their BMIC allocation.

BMIC crypto token presale is underway

With the presale underway, BMIC.ai is moving swiftly into phase 1 of its roadmap: validating its quantum-resistant wallet architecture, onboarding early validators into its decentralized quantum cloud network and ramping up the micro-ion compute engine that underpins its QSaaS offering.

The presale proceeds enable the expansion of engineering capacity, accelerate patent-level cryptographic research and forge strategic partnerships to integrate quantum-secure solutions across DeFi and Web3 ecosystems.

Immediately upon release, BMIC will be equipped with a number of utilities. First, its holders will be able to leverage enterprise-grade quantum-resistant APIs and access premium security features.

Then, once BMIC staking is live, institutions and retail investors will be able to lock their bags to get periodic rewards with predictable yield rates.

Beyond utility, BMIC token will be an instrument of decentralized governance for the protocol, its wallet and additional services. BMIC tokens will have a say in crucial referendums on protocol developments, the security platform and its post-quantum products.

BMIC tokens will be burnt periodically in order to protect them from inflation by making the supply verifiably scarcer. BMIC's token burn will be necessary for users to mint BMIC Compute Credits (BCC), powering real quantum workload across the BMIC quantum mega-cloud.

A fixed percentage of BMIC will also be subject to buybacks and extra burn events. In total, 750 million of BMIC is allocated for presale campaigns.

Built on micro-ion compute modeling and advanced cryptographic research, BMIC.ai delivers infrastructure designed to protect digital assets and decentralized applications against the coming wave of quantum threats.