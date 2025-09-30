BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Partnership In Spotlight, Ethereum (ETH), Toncoin (TON) Look Strong

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In a market hunting for top crypto coins right now, two charts keep flashing signals while one project rewrites the playbook. Ethereum (ETH) price analysis shows bulls fighting to reclaim the 4,450 to 4,550 zone, with 4,250 as the line that must hold.

On the other side, Toncoin (TON) price analysis focuses on the 3.00 floor, where buyers keep defending a tight range. A fresh Toncoin (TON) price analysis note points to capped upside unless 4.00 gives way.

Then comes BlockDAG . With a BWT Alpine F1® partnership, BlockDAG breaks into mainstream trust.

Ethereum (ETH) price slides below $4,550

Ethereum recently fell under $4,550, losing ground after failing to extend gains, and now trades near $4,420. It sits below its 100-hour Simple Moving Average and hasn’t held the $4,550 resistance zone. If Ethereum fails to reclaim $4,450 or $4,550, it may test key support around $4,250, with lower zones near $4,220 and $4,150 in jeopardy. On the upside, a rise above $4,450 could stall losses and open room toward $4,550 or higher.

Advertisement

Ethereum’s current setup suggests risk is growing. But if support holds, these levels may offer a low-risk entry before any potential rebound. Watching these zones carefully could help determine whether ETH resumes its uptrend or slides further.

Toncoin (TON) holds $3.00 support zone amid bearish pressure

Toncoin (TON) is trading around $3.10, with recent price action showing the token is resting just above the key support level of $3.00. Over the past week, TON slipped below its 21-day moving average and is now caught between the 21-day and 50-day SMAs.

Resistance zones near $4.00, $4.50, and $5.00 may cap upside moves unless TON can reclaim ground above those levels. Key support levels, $3.50, $3.00, and $2.50, can offer buying interest if the price dips.

Investors seeking undervalued cryptos or the best crypto to invest in now might view TON as holding firm just above support, giving a relatively low-risk entry if downside remains limited. But risk increases if support at $3.00 fails convincingly.

BlockDAG Secures BWT Alpine F1® Deal & Redefines Crypto Credibility

BlockDAG is rewriting the rules of crypto growth and global recognition. Before even launching its mainnet, BlockDAG has achieved what most projects can only dream of, securing a sponsorship deal with BWT Alpine F1 , one of the most prestigious sports stages in the world.

Formula 1® is not a playground for risky startups. Teams partner only with brands that show real proof of capital and staying power. BlockDAG has already raised nearly $415 million and sold over 26.5 billion coins while still in presale, with Stage 1 opening at just $0.001 and the price now holding at $0.0013.

This is more than a marketing play; it is validation from a sport where only trusted global brands compete. With over 3 million X1 mobile miners live and 20,000 miners shipping across 130 countries, BlockDAG is proving adoption at a scale few projects reach even after launch.

The partnership with BWT Alpine transforms BlockDAG from a promising crypto project into a globally recognised brand that billions of viewers will see across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For investors searching for the best crypto to invest in now, this presale offers a rare entry point before mainstream capital floods in. Formula 1® chose BlockDAG because the numbers proved conviction and credibility.

BlockDAG changes the frame entirely: a live community, 3 million X1 mobile miners, 20,000 miners shipping, and a BWT Alpine alliance that signals real-world credibility. Stage 1 opened at $0.001; today’s presale sits at $0.0013.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial