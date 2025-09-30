BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1 Partnership Boosts Visibility, Solana (SOL) Price Looks Strong Nearing $250 Resistance in September 2025

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As of late September 2025, Solana (SOL) is trading just under key resistance at $245 to $250, with roughly 70% of its supply staked, and technical analysts eyeing the upcoming Alpenglow upgrade to push it through the next breakout level.

Meanwhile, BlockDAG , a Layer-1 project in presale, is drawing global attention for a different reason: its newly announced multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team. This strategic alignment is not just about marketing; it’s redefining visibility, utility, and cultural legitimacy for blockchain projects.

BlockDAG (BDAG) embraces visibility as strategy

BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team is not simply a logo-on-car move. The collaboration includes on-track activations, use of the official race car in fan simulators, developer showcases, and Web3 integrations during Grand Prix weekends.

The launch in Singapore ahead of the F1® Grand Prix placed BlockDAG in front of millions of racing fans, tech enthusiasts, and institutional investors. This kind of campaign puts the brand in conversations far beyond typical Layer-1 marketing channels. It makes BlockDAG not just visible, but present.

For a project still in presale, this level of exposure is rare. While most tokens rely on whitepapers, Twitter hype, or VC speculation, BlockDAG is building cultural relevance through association with high-performance sport. Formula 1 audiences overlap with key crypto demographics: tech-forward, globally dispersed, and community-driven. By aligning with Alpine, BlockDAG signals that it’s here to compete for mainstream attention, developer credibility, and long-term adoption.

Solana (SOL) fundamentals remain strong

Solana has been trading within a tight range as of late September 2025. Its 70% staking rate reflects a loyal investor base, and upgrades like Alpenglow are expected to improve finality and validator efficiency. Institutions continue to show interest in Solana-based infrastructure, especially with its recent uptick in DePIN (decentralised physical infrastructure) and consumer dApp activity.

Solana’s path looks like other mature chains: slow gains, steady fundamentals, and momentum-driven growth. But unlike before, it now competes not only with tech-heavy rivals but with projects like BlockDAG, which are building cultural and experiential value.

In fact, the main question investors now ask is not whether Solana is solid, but whether it will deliver outsized ROI or simply maintain market presence. Solana is still considered one of the top cryptos to buy right now, especially for conservative bets in a recovering bull market. But the upside narrative is less aggressive than that of smaller, high-velocity presale coins.

In 2025, success isn’t just about TPS or lower fees. Chains need visibility in culture, industry, and daily use. That’s why BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® deal matters; it blends speed and credibility with global exposure. At the same time, its hardware mining, hybrid DAG + PoW consensus, X1 app, and live testnet show real infrastructure. Together, the tech and partnerships drive a cycle of awareness and adoption.

BlockDAG presale hits new milestones

BlockDAG (BDAG) with access price of $0.0016, it presents a rare combination of upside and early access.

BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure with miners already shipped, explorer tools live, and account abstraction tested before mainnet. Add to that Alpine F1® exposure, and it’s moving from presale hype to public proof.

For those wondering what crypto to invest in now versus what to hold long-term, the divergence is clear.

Solana remains a technical powerhouse with strong staking, developer traction, and institutional support. It is a safe answer for those seeking the top crypto to buy right now. But BlockDAG, with its record-breaking presale numbers, cultural partnership with BWT Alpine F1® Team, and testnet-backed delivery roadmap, represents a far more aggressive growth thesis.

