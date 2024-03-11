BlockDAG (BDAG) Pre-Sale Surge in Focus for Altcoiners in Q1, 2024 since Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Reaches New Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

New developments and trends constantly emerge in the crypto world.

BlockDAG Network (BDAG) pre-sale introduces fresh opportunities for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Shiba Inu burn rate: A fascinating phenomenon

Shiba Inu has captured the attention of the cryptocurrency community with its remarkable burn rate, highlighting the community's active engagement and the token's deflationary nature.



Recent data from blockchain tracking platform Shibburn reveals that over 177 million SHIB meme coins were disposed of at the start of March, contributing to a substantial decrease in circulating supply. This significant Shiba Inu burn rate coincided with a 40% price collapse followed by a remarkable recovery, showcasing the volatility and resilience of the SHIB market.

The increased whale activity and movement of trillions of SHIB coins by large holders further underscore the dynamic nature of the Shiba Inu ecosystem. With more than half of the burned coins sent to unspendable blockchain wallets, the SHIB community continues demonstrating its commitment to reducing supply and increasing scarcity, potentially influencing future SHIB price movements in the market.

Lowering Ethereum fees with the Dencun upgrade

Ethereum, the leading blockchain platform, is set to undergo the Dencun upgrade on March 13, aiming to lower transaction fees for users of layer-2 networks. This upgrade marks a significant step towards enhancing scalability and reducing the costs of Ethereum fees, particularly for users utilising layer-2 solutions. With near-zero transaction fees on layer-2 networks, Ethereum is poised to attract more users and expand its total addressable market.

The Dencun upgrade also positions Ethereum as a more efficient and cost-effective database for layer-2 blockchains to store data, further driving adoption and innovation within the ecosystem. While the upgrade may not directly impact users transacting on the base Ethereum blockchain, it paves the way for broader usage and adoption of layer-2 solutions, offering exciting prospects for the Ethereum community and lowering ETH's fees.

BlockDAG's pre-sale welcomed by its community

Among the top performers in the cryptocurrency market is BlockDAG, a project that has garnered attention for its impressive presale performance and potential for significant growth.

The project's unique features and innovative technology have positioned it as a frontrunner in the crypto space, attracting strong market demand and investor confidence. BlockDAG's recent surge in value and positive outlook for future growth make it a top crypto presale in the competitive cryptocurrency landscape.

Projects like BlockDAG stand out as top crypto presales with opportunities for those seeking higher returns and innovative solutions. Investors can position themselves for success in this exciting market by staying informed and seizing opportunities as they arise.

