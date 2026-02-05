AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock Stuns Coinbase With Massive BTC, ETH Selling, What's Next?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 16:02
    The latest BTC and ETH shift by BlackRock comes amid a broader sell-off, with Bitcoin falling below $70,000.
    Advertisement
    BlackRock Stuns Coinbase With Massive BTC, ETH Selling, What's Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent move, BlackRock has deposited 3,900 BTC worth $275 million and 27,197 ETH worth $56.68 million to Coinbase Prime, according to Lookonchain.

    Advertisement

    This has been BlackRock's usual practice in recent weeks, moving significant amounts of Bitcoin and ETH to Coinbase. As reported by Lookonchain, on Feb. 3, Blackrock shifted 1,134 BTC worth $88.68 million and 35,358 ETH worth $80.65 million to Coinbase Prime.

    The latest Bitcoin and Ethereum shift by BlackRock follows a broader market sell-off, with Bitcoin falling below $70,000.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has dropped since it reached an all-time high above $126,000 last October. The largest cryptocurrency is now down nearly 40% from this peak with alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins), including Ethereum, down by even more.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Officially Decouples From Bitcoin Amid $850 Million Bloodbath, Ripple's Main Japanese Ally to Launch Own Blockchain, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Eyes 26% Discount Thanks to Bear Market Mark Dow: I Want Bitcoin to Go to Zero

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/12/2026 - 15:26
    BlackRock Starts Week With $361 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum Sale
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    U.S. exchange-traded funds, which purchased 46,000 Bitcoin around this time last year, are net sellers in 2026, according to CryptoQuant.

    Advertisement

    Market faces sell-off

    Bitcoin fell as low as $69,030 early Thursday, extending its drop from Feb. 3 into the third day. This marks its first dip below $70,000 since November 2024. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down 8.81% in the last 24 hours to $69,854.

    Bitcoin is down roughly 21% on a weekly basis, on track for its worst week since Nov. 11, 2022, when it fell 20.85%. According to Glassnode, the BTC capitulation metric has seen its second largest spike in two years, highlighting a surge in forced selling.  This often coincides with increased de-risking as well as volatility while market participants reset positioning.

    On Feb. 4, Bitcoin’s Entity-Adjusted Realized Loss for the seven-day SMA reached $889 million per day, the highest daily loss realization since November 2022.

    Elsewhere on the crypto market, altcoins are in the red on a daily and weekly basis. At the time of writing, ETH was down 5.91% in the last 24 hours to $2,061. The second largest cryptocurrency has dropped 23% weekly, about to surpass its losses for the week of Nov. 11, 2022, when it fell 23.91%.

    The drop in the crypto market follows a broad sell-off in tech stocks; precious metals also continue to be volatile, with silver dropping on Thursday and gold under pressure.

    #BlackRock #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:51
    JPMorgan Chooses Bitcoin Over Gold
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Adds Zero on 18% Weekly Drawdown
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 16:02
    BlackRock Stuns Coinbase With Massive BTC, ETH Selling, What's Next?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:51
    JPMorgan Chooses Bitcoin Over Gold
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Adds Zero on 18% Weekly Drawdown
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prints 2,618% Liquidation Imbalance in Brutal Four-Hour Death Spiral: Crypto Apocalypse?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 16:02
    BlackRock Stuns Coinbase With Massive BTC, ETH Selling, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:51
    JPMorgan Chooses Bitcoin Over Gold
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:49
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Adds Zero on 18% Weekly Drawdown
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all