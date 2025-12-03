Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitwise XRP ETF Hits First Spot as Funds Near $1 Billion Milestone

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 3/12/2025 - 22:36
    Bitwise is gradually claiming dominance as XRP ETFs maintain steady, positive daily inflows and record trading volume since the launch of the first ETF to date.
    Advertisement
    Bitwise XRP ETF Hits First Spot as Funds Near $1 Billion Milestone
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Since the emergence of the first XRP ETF in November, the ecosystem has remained in the spotlight with strong daily inflows and surging trading activities.

    While the ecosystem has recorded another day of high combined trading volume amid surging institutional demands, Bitwise has taken the lead this time with the highest trading volume recorded today.

    According to recent data shared by renowned media personnel, Chad Steingraber, Bitwise’s XRP ETF has secured the top spot in daily trading volume, contributing majorly to the recorded $19 million in combined trading activity across all XRP ETFs.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Email from Jed McCaleb Impersonator
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands
    Ripple CEO Launches Holiday Anti-Scam Campaign

    Bitwise leads with $5.07 million in volume 

    According to data provided by Chad, Bitwise alone has generated $5.07 million in volume since trading began today.

    Advertisement

    During the early intraday trading session, the fund outpaced Franklin Templeton’s $4.43 million, Canary Capital’s $2.82 million, REX–Osprey’s $1.85 million, and Grayscale’s $1.32 million.
    card

    At the time, the combined trading volume achieved across all XRP ETFs reached an impressive $15.48 million. While it has now increased to a massive $19 million, Bitwise still maintains its position as the fund with the highest trading volume for today.

    XRP ETFs near $1 billion milestone 

    While the strong performance spans across all existing XRP funds, it has come as XRP ETFs collectively approach the $1 billion milestone in assets under management.

    With the combined AUM currently sitting at $909.74 million across five products as of Wednesday, December 3, it appears that the XRP ETFs are not far from collectively smashing the massive $1 billion milestone in just about two weeks of launch.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/03/2025 - 09:26
    Ripple's 1,000,000,000 XRP Unlock Lands as XRP Price Targets $2.33 Zone With 7% Upside
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    According to the source, the rapid surge in the combined AUM volume has seen about 400.01 million XRP held in ETF vaults.

    While these strong performances have continued to garner hype and build bullish momentum for XRP, the leading altcoin has shown massive daily gains over the last day, reclaiming the $2.22 level after multiple days of severe correction.

    #Bitwise #XRP #Spot XRP ETF #Franklin Templeton
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 20:31
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Email from Jed McCaleb Impersonator
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Dec 3, 2025 - 20:05
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    N4T Announces Liquidity Locking Ahead of DEX Listings
    Nexchain Strengthens Stage 29 Momentum as Low-Fee AI Network Gains More Users
    VCHAT – VCT – VK: When Vietnam Refuses to Wait for Recognition and Instead Chooses to Build a New Digital Civilization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 22:36
    Bitwise XRP ETF Hits First Spot as Funds Near $1 Billion Milestone
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 20:31
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Email from Jed McCaleb Impersonator
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Dec 3, 2025 - 20:05
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD