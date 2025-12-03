Bitwise XRP ETF Hits First Spot as Funds Near $1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

Since the emergence of the first XRP ETF in November, the ecosystem has remained in the spotlight with strong daily inflows and surging trading activities.

While the ecosystem has recorded another day of high combined trading volume amid surging institutional demands, Bitwise has taken the lead this time with the highest trading volume recorded today.

According to recent data shared by renowned media personnel, Chad Steingraber, Bitwise’s XRP ETF has secured the top spot in daily trading volume, contributing majorly to the recorded $19 million in combined trading activity across all XRP ETFs.

Bitwise leads with $5.07 million in volume

According to data provided by Chad, Bitwise alone has generated $5.07 million in volume since trading began today.

During the early intraday trading session, the fund outpaced Franklin Templeton’s $4.43 million, Canary Capital’s $2.82 million, REX–Osprey’s $1.85 million, and Grayscale’s $1.32 million.

At the time, the combined trading volume achieved across all XRP ETFs reached an impressive $15.48 million. While it has now increased to a massive $19 million, Bitwise still maintains its position as the fund with the highest trading volume for today.

XRP ETFs near $1 billion milestone

While the strong performance spans across all existing XRP funds, it has come as XRP ETFs collectively approach the $1 billion milestone in assets under management.

With the combined AUM currently sitting at $909.74 million across five products as of Wednesday, December 3, it appears that the XRP ETFs are not far from collectively smashing the massive $1 billion milestone in just about two weeks of launch.

According to the source, the rapid surge in the combined AUM volume has seen about 400.01 million XRP held in ETF vaults.

While these strong performances have continued to garner hype and build bullish momentum for XRP, the leading altcoin has shown massive daily gains over the last day, reclaiming the $2.22 level after multiple days of severe correction.