AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Bitmine Hits New Ethereum Milestone Holdings at $8.68 Billion

By Godfrey Benjamin
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 16:30
Ethereum treasury firm Bitmine has bought more ETH, setting a new internal high in its holdings.
Advertisement
Bitmine Hits New Ethereum Milestone Holdings at $8.68 Billion
Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc., the crypto treasury firm linked to Tom Lee of Fundstrat, has bought the Ethereum (ETH) dip. According to new insights from Lookonchain, the firm has topped its Ethereum holdings with 45,759 ETH, a sign of its sustained support for the coin.

Advertisement

Bitmine betting on imminent price rebound

As showcased by the ETH purchase worth a total of $90.83 million, Bitmine has now increased its total holdings to 4,371,497 ETH, valued at $8.68 billion.

Bitcoin has spent the better part of the past month advocating for Ethereum. Within the past year, it has grown its holdings, becoming the largest HODLer of Ethereum, ahead of SharpLink Gaming.

Bitmine's bets on Ethereum are currently questionable, as the average cost is $3,821. At the current price of $1,960, this position is down over $8.03 billion. Despite this massive drawdown, Chairman Tom Lee has reiterated that Bitmine has a long-term disposition to the market and does not focus on momentary price shifts.

Pending when the firm sees a return on its holdings, it has staked its Ethereum holdings, compounding returns to its shareholders.

Bitmine and investment diversification

Beyond its role as the biggest Ethereum treasury firm, Bitmine is also diversifying its stake into other ventures. The company has invested in MrBeast Industries, injecting up to $200 million into the YouTuber’s business interests.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/17/2026 - 15:27
Bitcoin Whale Transaction Crashes 72% Amid Market Drop
ByTomiwabold Olajide

Bitmine started as a Bitcoin mining firm, but the undervalued nature of Ethereum soon attracted the firm. Tom Lee once predicted the Ethereum price would surpass $15,000 in the long term.

The acquisitions from Bitmine are partially offset by BlackRock, which has continued to sell ETH as part of its ETF portfolio rebalancing.

The Ethereum market outlook remains shaky, with open interest and CME gap analysis hinting at a potential rebound in the long term.

#Ethereum
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 17, 2026 - 16:21
$117 Million in XRP Moved Amid Prolonged Price Drop
ByCaroline Amosun
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 16:18
Ripple USD Crosses $1.5 Billion Milestone Amid Institutional Growth
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 16:30
Bitmine Hits New Ethereum Milestone Holdings at $8.68 Billion
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 16:21
$117 Million in XRP Moved Amid Prolonged Price Drop
Caroline Amosun
News
Feb 17, 2026 - 16:18
Ripple USD Crosses $1.5 Billion Milestone Amid Institutional Growth
Tomiwabold Olajide
Show all