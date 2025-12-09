BitMEX Now Supports Fiat On-Ramp by Mercuryo

Advertisement

BitMEX, a leading global centralized cryptocurrency exchange, shares the details of its integration with Mercuryo, a provider of crypto-to-fiat transfer solutions. As Mercuryo's stack debuts on BitMEX, users can streamline the process of buying crypto with fiat using a diverse lineup of instruments.

According to the official statement of its team, BitMEX, a go-to cryptocurrency exchange for spot and derivatives trading, expands its crypto-to-fiat conversion stack. Thanks to the integration with Mercury, a global leader in such solutions, BitMEX users can now buy crypto with zero friction.

The availability of Mercuryo’s on-ramps on BitMEX will simplify the onboarding of new users, streamlining the process of converting fiat assets such as USD into digital tokens to use for trading on the platform.

Payment methods accepted via the BitMEX-Mercuryo integration include credit cards, bank transfer, Apple Pay and Google Pay. More than 30 fiat currencies are supported through the integration, available to traders in all eligible jurisdictions.

Raphael Polansky, Chief Growth Officer at BitMEX, stresses the importance of the integration of Mercuryo for the overall experience of the exchange's audience:

The integration of Mercuryo’s on-ramps on the BitMEX platform provides our users with a robust and intuitive means of converting fiat into the cryptocurrency of their choice. The user experience (UX) is everything in crypto and Mercuryo has proven expertise in delivering an optimum on-ramp experience.

The integration will allow user accounts to be credited with their chosen cryptocurrency in a matter of minutes. With the payment gateway directly integrated into BitMEX, users can convert their fiat into crypto to support their trading on BitMEX’s spot and futures markets, including bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

Making trading experience seamless for millions of users globally

Petr Kozyakov, cofounder and CEO at Mercuryo, welcomes the customers of BitMEX to Mercuryo's ecosystem of crypto-to-fiat conversion tooling:

The integration of Mercuryo’s on-ramps gives BitMEX traders the convenience of a trusted gateway wrapped in a familiar interface. This is an important step towards enhancing the trading experience for millions of BitMEX’s global users.

BitMEX is one of the longest-running crypto derivatives exchanges, providing professional crypto traders with a platform that caters to their needs through low latency, deep crypto native liquidity and unmatched reliability.

Since its founding, no cryptocurrency has been lost through intrusion or hacking, allowing BitMEX users to trade safely in the knowledge that their funds are secure. They also have access to the products and tools they require to be profitable. BitMEX was one of the first exchanges to publish their on-chain Proof of Reserves and Proof of Liabilities data.