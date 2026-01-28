AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitget Wallet Repositions as Everyday Finance App

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 16:34
    Bitget Wallet has redesigned its app around payments, reflecting a broader shift from trading-focused wallets to everyday on-chain finance.
    Bitget Wallet Repositions as Everyday Finance App
    Bitget Wallet has repositioned its product toward an all-in-one everyday finance application, reflecting a broader shift in how crypto wallets are used as adoption matures. 

    The update follows the wallet surpassing 90 million users globally and is aimed at supporting more frequent, real-world financial activity at scale. Rather than focusing primarily on investment and trading, the redesign places payments and routine money management at the center of the user experience.

    This move aligns with a wider transition across the crypto ecosystem, as wallets increasingly function as daily financial accounts for spending, sending, saving, and managing assets.

    Crypto payments on the rise

    Blockchain-based platforms are gradually challenging traditional banking applications by offering faster settlement, lower transaction costs, and borderless access, particularly through stablecoins. 

    Industry data indicates that stablecoin on-chain transaction volume exceeded $10 trillion in 2025, while spending across major crypto-linked card programs rose 525% year over year, pointing to growing real-world use.

    "Crypto is increasingly being used for everyday financial activity," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "As payments, infrastructure, and markets move onchain, wallets are becoming the interface that makes this usable in daily life."

    Against this backdrop, Bitget Wallet introduced a new Pay hub integrated directly into the app’s main navigation. The hub is designed to simplify common payment actions through a unified, mobile-first interface, reducing the number of steps required to move or spend funds. 

    By combining global and local payment methods in one place, the wallet enables users to pay across different contexts while maintaining self-custody of their assets. Payments can be made through crypto cards connected to major global networks, via QR codes for local transactions, or by transferring stablecoins directly to bank accounts in supported regions.

    User experience: Everyday finance 

    Beyond payments, the update emphasizes interface changes intended to support frequent, everyday use. New features include Dynamic Panel, which provides live transaction updates without interrupting ongoing activity, and Today’s View, a swipe-accessible screen that summarizes recent transactions and commonly used actions. 

    As usage shifts away from episodic, market-driven trading toward repeatable behaviors such as payments, savings, and asset management, wallets are beginning to resemble financial operating systems that consolidate functions previously split across exchanges, banks, and standalone applications.

    According to Bitget Wallet data, usage over the past year reflects this transition. Stablecoin-based spending and yield-related activity reportedly grew faster than trading, with card spending increasing more than 28-fold year over year and participation in earn products expanding significantly. 

    Together, these developments suggest that crypto adoption is entering a phase increasingly driven by everyday financial utility, with wallets positioned as the main access point for on-chain money in daily life.

