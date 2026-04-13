AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitget Launches UEX VIP Airdrop Season With Early Access to Pre-IPO SpaceX Exposure

    By Dan Burgin
    Mon, 13/04/2026 - 13:54
    Bitget introduces its UEX VIP Airdrop Season, giving VIP users priority access to preSPAX and early positioning in pre-IPO opportunities.
    Advertisement
    Bitget Launches UEX VIP Airdrop Season With Early Access to Pre-IPO SpaceX Exposure
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google

    Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched its UEX VIP Airdrop Season, introducing a new layer of benefits designed to provide high-tier users with early and preferential access to pre-IPO opportunities following the debut of IPO Prime.

    Advertisement

    At the center of the campaign is preSPAX, the first asset listed under IPO Prime, which is structured to reflect the potential post-listing performance of SpaceX. 

    Through this initiative, VIP users gain early exposure to one of the most closely followed private companies globally, ahead of broader market participation.

    HOT Stories
    Steve Aoki Liquidates Four-Year SHIB Position in Gemini, XRP ETF Flows Decline 84% as Ethereum Interest Rises, Bitcoin's Long-Term Outlook by Expert Trader Remains Bullish: Morning Crypto Report XRP Facing Extreme Levels of FUD

    The campaign runs from April 13 to April 19, 2026, and is divided into two distinct phases. The first phase is reserved for existing VIP users and includes a dedicated pool of 760 preSPAX tokens. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/10/2026 - 11:18
    Bitget Launches IPO Prime With SpaceX as First Listing
    ByDan Burgin

    Participants can register during the initial window, with allocations distributed based on VIP tier across futures, spot, and asset-based categories. Token distribution for this group is scheduled for April 16.

    The second phase expands access through the VIP Fast Track program, allowing new users to qualify by upgrading their VIP status during the campaign period. This phase includes an additional pool of 190 preSPAX tokens, with allocations determined by users’ final VIP level at the end of the promotion. Distribution for this segment is set for April 20.

    Advertisement

    Early entry for VIPs

    In total, up to 950 preSPAX tokens will be distributed across both phases, representing an approximate value of 500,000 USDT. Beyond the airdrops, VIP participants will also benefit from increased subscription quotas once IPO Prime opens to public participation, reinforcing the link between user tier and access to early-stage assets.

    According to CEO Gracy Chen, the initiative reflects a broader shift in how early investment opportunities are allocated.

    “Access has always defined who participates in early-stage growth,” said Gracy Chen. “What is changing is how that access is being distributed. VIP users are no longer just receiving benefits within the platform, they are gaining earlier entry into opportunities that were traditionally out of reach.”

    The UEX VIP Airdrop Season builds on the foundation of IPO Prime, which introduced tokenized access to pre-IPO markets within Bitget’s ecosystem. Together, these initiatives signal a move toward integrating private market exposure, tokenized assets, and secondary trading into a single environment.

    As competition for early-stage investment opportunities intensifies, Bitget’s approach highlights a growing trend: the gradual opening of traditionally exclusive markets to a wider user base through digital infrastructure. 

    #Bitget #Airdrop
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:43
    Cardano Sets Stage for Two Key Upgrades in H1, 2026, What to Expect?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:14
    Shiba Inu Whales Remove 229 Billion in 24 Hours: Are They Shoveling at the Bottom?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC brand upgrade: Infinite opportunities with 0 fees
    An Open Letter from Gate Founder Dr. Han on 13th Anniversary: Releasing the Power of Transformation Through Cycles
    MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:43
    Cardano Sets Stage for Two Key Upgrades in H1, 2026, What to Expect?
    Cardano News Cardano
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:14
    Shiba Inu Whales Remove 229 Billion in 24 Hours: Are They Shoveling at the Bottom?
    Shiba Inu Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Arman Shirinyan
    Morning Crypto Report, Crypto News Digest, News
    Apr 13, 2026 - 13:11
    Steve Aoki Liquidates Four-Year SHIB Position in Gemini, XRP ETF Flows Decline 84% as Ethereum Interest Rises, Bitcoin's Long-Term Outlook by Expert Trader Remains Bullish: Morning Crypto Report
    SHIB XRP Bitcoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) News XRP News Bitcoin News XRP ETF Ethereum Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all