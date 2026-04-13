Bitget Launches UEX VIP Airdrop Season With Early Access to Pre-IPO SpaceX Exposure

Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched its UEX VIP Airdrop Season, introducing a new layer of benefits designed to provide high-tier users with early and preferential access to pre-IPO opportunities following the debut of IPO Prime.

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At the center of the campaign is preSPAX, the first asset listed under IPO Prime, which is structured to reflect the potential post-listing performance of SpaceX.

Through this initiative, VIP users gain early exposure to one of the most closely followed private companies globally, ahead of broader market participation.

The campaign runs from April 13 to April 19, 2026, and is divided into two distinct phases. The first phase is reserved for existing VIP users and includes a dedicated pool of 760 preSPAX tokens.

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Participants can register during the initial window, with allocations distributed based on VIP tier across futures, spot, and asset-based categories. Token distribution for this group is scheduled for April 16.

The second phase expands access through the VIP Fast Track program, allowing new users to qualify by upgrading their VIP status during the campaign period. This phase includes an additional pool of 190 preSPAX tokens, with allocations determined by users’ final VIP level at the end of the promotion. Distribution for this segment is set for April 20.

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Early entry for VIPs

In total, up to 950 preSPAX tokens will be distributed across both phases, representing an approximate value of 500,000 USDT. Beyond the airdrops, VIP participants will also benefit from increased subscription quotas once IPO Prime opens to public participation, reinforcing the link between user tier and access to early-stage assets.

According to CEO Gracy Chen, the initiative reflects a broader shift in how early investment opportunities are allocated.

“Access has always defined who participates in early-stage growth,” said Gracy Chen. “What is changing is how that access is being distributed. VIP users are no longer just receiving benefits within the platform, they are gaining earlier entry into opportunities that were traditionally out of reach.”

The UEX VIP Airdrop Season builds on the foundation of IPO Prime, which introduced tokenized access to pre-IPO markets within Bitget’s ecosystem. Together, these initiatives signal a move toward integrating private market exposure, tokenized assets, and secondary trading into a single environment.

As competition for early-stage investment opportunities intensifies, Bitget’s approach highlights a growing trend: the gradual opening of traditionally exclusive markets to a wider user base through digital infrastructure.