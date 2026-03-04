AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitget Launches Crypto Anti-Bias Pledge

    By Dan Burgin
    Wed, 4/03/2026 - 13:08
    Bitget has introduced a Crypto Anti-Bias Pledge under its Blockchain4Her initiative, highlighting gender representation as a structural factor in the future growth of digital assets.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google

    Bitget has unveiled its Crypto Anti-Bias Pledge as part of its International Women’s Day initiatives, positioning gender inclusion as a strategic consideration for the blockchain industry’s future growth.

    The pledge raises a central question: how can digital assets achieve mass adoption while women — who represent roughly half of the global population — remain underrepresented in participation metrics?

    Women are projected to control more than $83 trillion in global wealth by 2030, reflecting what analysts describe as the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history. Yet, industry estimates indicate that women account for only about a quarter of cryptocurrency users today. 

    The disparity highlights a participation gap between the demographic profile of global capital and the active user base within digital asset markets.

    Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget and founder of the Blockchain4Her initiative, stated that financial infrastructure designed for global markets must reflect the diversity of those markets. 

    “Markets ultimately reward performance, not perception,” said Gracy Chen. “When we talk about building the financial infrastructure for the future, we have to ask whether it truly reflects the global market it intends to serve. If half the population feels excluded or unsupported, then the ceiling for adoption is self-imposed.”

    Structural gaps extend beyond user participation. According to internal research cited by Bitget, female-led blockchain startups receive approximately 6% of total industry funding. 

    Broader venture capital studies have suggested that female founders often deliver competitive or higher returns per dollar invested, yet funding allocation remains uneven.

    Barriers cited across the sector include limited access to early-stage capital networks, fewer mentorship pathways, and knowledge gaps tied to technical onboarding. In emerging industries such as blockchain, where informal communities and tightly connected funding ecosystems play an outsized role, these factors can compound over time.

    Three-pillar framework

    The Crypto Anti-Bias Pledge is structured around three primary areas of action: expanding education and access, reinforcing equal opportunity, and maintaining zero tolerance for harassment in professional and community settings.

    Education forms a central component. Through a partnership with UNICEF, Bitget supports blockchain and digital skills programs targeting 300,000 participants, with approximately 90% expected to be girls and young women. 

    The collaboration is part of the broader $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative aimed at increasing access to financial and technical literacy in emerging markets.

    Internally, the pledge references merit-based performance benchmarks. Bitget reports that several of its highest-scoring employees in recent performance evaluations were women, underscoring an advancement framework tied to measurable outcomes rather than demographic background.

    The initiative also emphasizes workplace standards. More than 40% of senior management positions at Bitget are currently held by women, according to the company, with anti-harassment and anti-discrimination policies positioned as foundational to sustaining professional environments where talent can operate without systemic barriers.

    Blockchain technology is frequently associated with decentralization and open access. Bitget argues that these principles should extend beyond technical infrastructure to include equitable participation among builders, investors, and users.

    As digital asset markets continue to expand globally, demographic representation may influence both adoption rates and product development strategies. By formalizing its Crypto Anti-Bias Pledge, Bitget frames inclusion not only as a social initiative but as a long-term structural consideration within the evolving financial ecosystem.

