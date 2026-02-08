AdvertisementAdvert.
Bitcoiners Slam The FT Over Calling Bitcoin to Drop to Zero

By Alex Dovbnya
Sun, 8/02/2026 - 18:37
The Financial Times has argued that the supply of "greater fools" is finally drying up.
The cryptocurrency community has unleashed a torrent of mockery and defiance against the Financial Times following the publication of a scathing opinion piece declaring that Bitcoin is effectively worthless.

The article, penned by FT columnist Jemima Kelly and titled "Bitcoin is still about $70,000 too high," argues that the leading cryptocurrency is destined to hit zero. 

Kelly compares Bitcoin holders to the protagonist of the French film La Haine, a man falling from a skyscraper who comforts himself on the way down by repeating "so far, so good," before inevitably splattering on the ground.

The 'bottom signal'

For veteran market participants, mainstream media declaring Bitcoin "dead" is often interpreted as a contrarian indicator that the bottom is in.

"NOW we can confidently say Bitcoin's bottom has been reached. When outdated, incompetent, arrogant media start posting...is when Bitcoin starts flying," a user wrote on X. 

The sentiment was echoed by other industry commentators. "The FT calling Bitcoin dead? Very bullish," he stated. 

Other reactions were more visceral, targeting the Financial Times' declining influence and relevance in the digital age.

User Bram Kanstein mocked the publication's inability to grasp the asset class, sarcastically cheering them on: "Fading the most profound technological discovery of your industry, well done!!"

Others expressed disbelief that such hardline skepticism still exists in 2026, writing, "I can't believe people still write things like this."

