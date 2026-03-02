AdvertisementAdvert.
    Bitcoin Suddenly Surges 5%, Shorts Getting Clobbered

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 2/03/2026 - 16:28
    Bitcoin (BTC) staged a powerful recovery, reclaiming the $69,000 level and triggering a massive $80 million short liquidation event.
    The price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surged sharply higher on Monday, reaching an intraday peak of $69,401. 

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, roughly $80 million worth of shorts has been liquidated in mere minutes. 

    The Bybit exchange accounts for the biggest share of the liquidations (roughly 20%). 

    The cryptocurrency is now approaching the upper boundary of the current range.

    Bitcoin’s previous several attempts to reclaim the $70,000 level ended up failing. 

    Is the bottom finally in? 

    Fundstrat’s Tom Lee recently went live on CNBC, predicting that crypto is currently in the final stages of setting a bottom. He expects the sector to rally in April. 

    MSTR rally 

    The shares of Strategy (MSTR) also have experienced a substantial rally, surging by more than $139. 

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy recently purchased an additional $204 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC). 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
