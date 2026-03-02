Bitcoin Suddenly Surges 5%, Shorts Getting Clobbered

Advertisement

The price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surged sharply higher on Monday, reaching an intraday peak of $69,401.

According to data provided by CoinGecko, roughly $80 million worth of shorts has been liquidated in mere minutes.

The Bybit exchange accounts for the biggest share of the liquidations (roughly 20%).

The cryptocurrency is now approaching the upper boundary of the current range.

Bitcoin’s previous several attempts to reclaim the $70,000 level ended up failing.

Is the bottom finally in?

Fundstrat’s Tom Lee recently went live on CNBC, predicting that crypto is currently in the final stages of setting a bottom. He expects the sector to rally in April.

MSTR rally

The shares of Strategy (MSTR) also have experienced a substantial rally, surging by more than $139.

