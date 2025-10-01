AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Bitcoin Fixes This': Crypto Community Reacts to Government Shutdown

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 7:34
    The cryptocurrency community has reacted to first government shutdown since 2018 with anti-establishment messaging
    Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Fixes This': Crypto Community Reacts to Government Shutdown
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The cryptocurrency community has reacted to the first US government shutdown since 2018 with pro-Bitcoin messaging.

    Advertisement

    Bitwise President Teddy Fusaro has lamented the existing system managed by the state as the one that "produces with predictable regularity bank runs, bailouts, bouts of manic instability." 

    "We spend literally trillions of dollars on this thing, and they can't even decide how to spend our money well enough to keep the doors open…This is why crypto," Varian CLO Jake Chervinsky said. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance
    XRP Price Reacts to Ripple CTO's Resignation Announcement
    BREAKING: Ripple CTO Stepping Down, CEO and President Share Reactions

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $114,557 on the Bitstamp exchange. It is roughly 8% away from reaching a new record high. 

    Advertisement

    First shutdown since 2018 

    The U.S. government shut down at 12:01 a.m. EDT after Congress failed to reach a funding agreement. The temporary funding bill passed by the Republicans in the House failed to secure enough support from the Democrats. 

    The shutdown will affect roughly 750,000 federal employees who are now expected to be either furloughed or fired. Many government functions, such as national parks and veteran services, will be suspended while essential activities may go unpaid. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/29/2025 - 09:47
    Bitcoin Price Likely Entering 'New World,' Dan Tapiero Claims
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    The previous shutdown, which took place from Dec. 22 to Jan. 25, occurred due to a border wall dispute. It was the longest shutdown in U.S. history, lasting for a total of 35 days. 

    The previous government shutdowns with major funding gaps took place in January 2018 (3 days), 2013 (16 days), two shutdowns in 1995 (5 days and 21 days), 1990 (3 days), as well as several shutdowns in the 80s during the Reagan administration that lasted from several hours to a day. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Oct 1, 2025 - 4:07
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Oct 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Power Web3 Evolution
    WhiteBIT to Host Exclusive “Institutional Night” at FC Barcelona Museum
    Nodepay launches Crypto’s largest Prediction Intelligence platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 1, 2025 - 7:34
    'Bitcoin Fixes This': Crypto Community Reacts to Government Shutdown
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Oct 1, 2025 - 4:07
    BREAKING: Binance's CZ Issues Major Security Alert About BNB Chain's X Account
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Oct 1, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Should Not Celebrate Too Early, Did Ethereum (ETH) Secure $4,200? This Is Bitcoin's (BTC) $113,000 Chance
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all