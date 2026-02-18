AdvertisementAdvert.
Bitcoin Sees Increased Whale Accumulation Despite Price Instability

By Godfrey Benjamin
Wed, 18/02/2026 - 14:02
Bitcoin whales are buying the dip as holdings jumped 3.4% in two months amid expectations of a breakout.
Bitcoin Sees Increased Whale Accumulation Despite Price Instability
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin whales are seizing opportunities to acquire more of the top crypto as price fluctuations are extended. According to a data update from CryptoQuant Analyst Darkfrost, the overall whale holdings have increased slightly from mid-December 2025.

Bitcoin whales defying price drawdown

According to the analyst, whale BTC accumulations have grown by 3.4% in just over two months. As he noted, while the inflows are worth noting, they typically reflect short-term behavior and can generate immediate selling pressure.

The return to buying Bitcoin was drastic, coming from a sharp drop of 7% prior to the resumption of accumulation in December. From that time to date, the Bitcoin in whale wallets has topped 3.1 million, up from 2.9 million BTC.

This uptick comes with some merit as a gradual recovery is known to accompany such changes. The analyst noted that the last time such Bitcoin whale accumulation was recorded on-chain was in April 2025, when the market recorded a wild correction.

At the time, the buying pressure helped push the price from a low of $76,000 to its all-time high (ATH) above $126,000. 

As a fair analysis, Darkfrost noted that with the BTC price down 46% from its ATH, these current levels represent a fair accumulation zone. This, according to him, accounts for why whales are buying the coin aggressively.

Has Bitcoin price bottomed out?

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin was changing hands for $67,469.58, down by 0.44% in the past 24 hours. 

While BTC has entered a consolidation zone, trading from a low of $66,615.28 to $68,434.43, the conversations around a bottom remain divided.

According to Darkfrost, selling pressure remains a significant trend on the market. He believes that despite current demand, the sell-offs cannot be fully offset in the short term. 

Firms like Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc have continued to support Bitcoin. Even with the acknowledgement of a crypto winter, Saylor predicts imminent victory for the BTC price.

