    Bitcoin Reclaims Top Spot as Crypto Inflows Hit $2.17 Billion

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 19/01/2026 - 14:20
    Bitcoin has flipped Ethereum and XRP combined in terms of net inflow from institutional investors.
    Bitcoin (BTC) has moved back to the top spot in weekly digital asset inflows. The inflows into Bitcoin soared to $1.55 billion, as digital asset investment products recorded the highest weekly inflows since October.

    Strong inflows into digital asset Products

    A recent report from CoinShares shows that the global digital asset investment products recorded strong inflows of $2.17 billion last week. This marks the largest weekly total since Oct. 10, 2025, just ahead of the crypto market crash.

    Of the $2.15 billion recorded, Bitcoin saw the highest inflows, which amounted to $1.55 billion. Ethereum was behind with weekly inflows of $496 million, followed by XRP with $69.5 million. 

    Several altcoins, including Solana (SOL), Sui (SUI), Litecoin (LTC) and Hedera (HBAR), also saw substantial inflows. Solana amassed inflows of $45.5 million, Sui $5.7 million, Litecoin  2.3 million and Hedera  $2.6 million.

    The inflows into these altcoins come despite proposals under the CLARITY Act from the U.S. Senate Banking Committee that could restrict stablecoins from offering yield.

    As revealed in a U.Today report, the U.S. House of Representatives passed its version of the Act in mid-2025. However, the Senate has yet to agree on wording acceptable to all stakeholders.

    CLARITY is a landmark legislative proposal that aims to establish a structured market framework for digital assets. 

    Some industry leaders, including Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson, have expressed deep skepticism regarding the passage of the bill. He recently criticized the political handling of the bill, specifically blaming the Trump administration's appointed "Crypto Czar," David Sacks. 

    Hoskinson also claimed the launch of a Trump-branded meme coin has destroyed the bipartisan support the bill originally had. 

    U.S. Leads positive Bitcoin sentiment

    Despite the spike in Bitcoin inflows last week, the price is still experiencing a downturn. At press time, Bitcoin is down over 2% and trading at $93,109. 

    Nonetheless, the daily trading volume has surged 125% to $38.4 billion as investors demonstrate confidence in the coin’s potential.

    Regionally, the U.S. led positive Bitcoin sentiment, per the CoinShares data. The U.S. saw total weekly inflows of $2.05 billion. 

    Germany, Switzerland, Canada and the Netherlands followed with inflows of $63.9 million, $41.6 million, $12.3 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

    Amid the recent BTC price downtrend, analysts highlighted that many of the usual fingerprints of a "real" disorderly sell-off were missing.

    #Bitcoin
