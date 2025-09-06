Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Price Rejected at $113,000, Spot BTC ETFs Lose $400 Million in Two Days, Open Interest Stagnates: Bitcoin Hot News Recap

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 16:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) price remains stagnant, but macro outlook is bullish for months to come
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Price Rejected at $113,000, Spot BTC ETFs Lose $400 Million in Two Days, Open Interest Stagnates: Bitcoin Hot News Recap
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is taking a breath before the next phase of its rally. While all major metrics are stagnating, some macro indicators hint at a possible 50% upside for the crypto king's price.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price brutally rejected at $113,000

    Bitcoin (BTC), the first cryptocurrency, failed to expand its rally to over $113,000. Yesterday, Sept. 5, 2025, its price jumped by 2%, but was stopped by bears. Immediately after touching the resistance level, it dropped back to $110,300.

    Article image
    Image by CoinMarketCap

    At press time, Bitcoin's (BTC) price has stabilized at around $110,900 on major spot trading platforms. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) is up by a negligible 0.24%.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?

    The rest of the cryptocurrency market is also stagnant today. The aggregated capitalization of digital assets added 0.19% and hit $3.81 trillion in equivalent.

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency's Fear and Greed Index dropped to 48/100, which is considered to be a "Neutral" indicator. As per CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency's RSI sits at 48.46, which also signals about the market being at a crossroads.

    In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency's liquidations were below $100 million, which is an indicator of market apathy.

    Spot Bitcoin ETFs log $400 million in outflows in two days

    Exchange-traded products on spot Bitcoin (BTC) are witnessing outflows in recent sessions. On Sept. 4-5, U.S. BTC ETFs lost almost $400 million in equivalent.

    On Sept. 4, 2025, $227 million was withdrawn by investors, followed by $160 million erased the next day. As a result, the aggregated spot Bitcoin ETFs AUM dropped to $144.5 billion.

    BlackRock's IBIT, Grayscale's GBTC and Bitwise's BITB are the three most affected ETFs; combined, they lost about $150 million in just one session.

    As covered by U.Today previously, spot Bitcoin ETFs have been losing traction since early July 2025. Investors' pessimism might be a signal of liquidity migration to alternative TradFi products, precious metals and stocks.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 08/23/2025 - 14:49
    Ethereum in, Bitcoin out: Historic 'Flippening' Happens in ETFs
    ByVladislav Sopov
      

    At the same time, Ethereum spot ETFs were hit even harder last week. In seven days, spot Ether ETFs lost over $787 million in AUM, which makes this week the most painful for the segment ever.

    Since Ethereum spot ETFs were launched in July 2024, its ecosystem has not been hit by such a massive liquidity outflow.

    Bitcoin OI stuck in $79-$85 billion corridor for seven weeks

    At the same time, this might be just a rebalance since spot ETH ETFs investors injected $2.8 billion in liquidity during the second week of August.

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin's open interest — the total USD-denominated value of all derivatives contracts that are not closed yet — has been stagnating since July.

    As of printing time, the aggregated Bitcoin futures OI sits slightly below $80 billion in equivalent. In the last couple of weeks, it has remained almost unchanged. After reaching its peak at $88 billion on July 16, 2025, it started slowly declining.

    Binance (BNB), the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and user count, is responsible for $14 billion out of this value.

    For Ethereum futures, the net open interest has been sitting at $60 billion in equivalent for three weeks in a row. As such, markets might be confused about performance prospects for both assets.

    Bitcoin (BTC) to $185,000? Here's what Tephra Digital BTC/M2 model says

    Despite sending mixed signals to its audience, Bitcoin (BTC) can still expand its rally over $150,000 per BTC easily. As a recent model by Tephra Digital asset management firm demonstrates, Bitcoin (BTC) closely follows the M2 metric — the aggregated volume of the U.S. money supply.

    The analyst noticed that Bitcoin (BTC) follows M2 and gold price fluctuations with the lag of 100-200 days. Given that fact, the global cryptocurrency community should be prepared for an extremely bullish Q4, 2025.

    Based on these assumptions, Bitcoin's (BTC) price can naturally reach $167,000-$185,000 by the end of this year.

    Bitcoin's (BTC) price set its current ATH at $124,457 on Aug. 14, 2025. As of now, it is trading 11% below the record price.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:52
    Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:40
    Ripple CEO Scam Busted by CTO, Alert Goes Out to XRP Community
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest
    Sep 6, 2025 - 16:17
    Bitcoin Price Rejected at $113,000, Spot BTC ETFs Lose $400 Million in Two Days, Open Interest Stagnates: Bitcoin Hot News Recap
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:52
    Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:40
    Ripple CEO Scam Busted by CTO, Alert Goes Out to XRP Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all