AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Price Drops Below $83,000 as Satoshi Nakamoto Loses $8 Billion in BTC Value

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 14:07
    Bitcoin plunged below $83,000 overnight, cutting $8 billion from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin net worth. The alleged wallets of the Bitcoin creator are now estimated at only $90.9 billion.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Price Drops Below $83,000 as Satoshi Nakamoto Loses $8 Billion in BTC Value
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin’s pullback just handed the market’s largest ghost holder a devastating loss, at least on paper. 

    Advertisement

    Arkham’s “Satoshi Nakamoto” entity, which groups 21,900 addresses attributed to the creator’s early mining era, shows a portfolio value of nearly $91 billion after BTC fell to $82,964, down 5.62% for the day, with holdings totaling 1.096 million BTC.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham

    Do the math, and you see that one bad session for Bitcoin can result in a $8 billion loss. At $90,000 per coin, that same stash is worth nearly $98.6 billion, while at $82,964, it is worth nearly $90.96 billion. The difference is around $7.7 billion, and it can be even greater when wick lows hit.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    Ex-Ripple CTO: ‘Rational People’ Don’t See $100 XRP Yet
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Are There Any Chances? Is XRP Eyeing $1.50? Bitcoin (BTC) Under Bearish Control

    TradingView’s daily candle for Jan. 30 shows the market pushing into that degree of volatility. BTC opened near $84,650, hit a low of $81,118 and closed around $82,823 — a 2.16% daily drop after a week of heavy downside. 

    Advertisement

    Satoshi remains among top 20 world's richest

    The chart also illustrates why the "overnight" hit felt so violent for the creator of Bitcoin, even without a crash that made headlines: the price is bleeding through late 2025 ranges and revisiting levels last seen during the previous consolidation band. From this point of view, $80,600 is a nearby "lifeline" for the cryptocurrency.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/30/2026 - 13:33
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    None of this requires Satoshi to do anything; there is no evidence of coins moving, no "awakening" of wallets, and no sell pressure linked to those early blocks. 

    Advertisement

    It is simply the weirdest kind of wealth: the largest crypto fortune that can swing billions on an average down day while remaining completely offline.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:03
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:59
    RLUSD Rockets 135% in Volume as Top 50 Crypto Entry Enters Focus
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:07
    Bitcoin Price Drops Below $83,000 as Satoshi Nakamoto Loses $8 Billion in BTC Value
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:03
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:59
    RLUSD Rockets 135% in Volume as Top 50 Crypto Entry Enters Focus
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:50
    Are XRP Millionaires Buying? On-Chain Signals Say So
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:45
    Top SHIB Exec Believes Bear Market Is Here, But There's a Catch
    article image Yuri Molchan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:07
    Bitcoin Price Drops Below $83,000 as Satoshi Nakamoto Loses $8 Billion in BTC Value
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 14:03
    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 30, 2026 - 13:59
    RLUSD Rockets 135% in Volume as Top 50 Crypto Entry Enters Focus
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all