Bitcoin Price Drops Below $83,000 as Satoshi Nakamoto Loses $8 Billion in BTC Value

Bitcoin’s pullback just handed the market’s largest ghost holder a devastating loss, at least on paper.

Arkham’s “Satoshi Nakamoto” entity, which groups 21,900 addresses attributed to the creator’s early mining era, shows a portfolio value of nearly $91 billion after BTC fell to $82,964, down 5.62% for the day, with holdings totaling 1.096 million BTC.

Do the math, and you see that one bad session for Bitcoin can result in a $8 billion loss. At $90,000 per coin, that same stash is worth nearly $98.6 billion, while at $82,964, it is worth nearly $90.96 billion. The difference is around $7.7 billion, and it can be even greater when wick lows hit.

TradingView’s daily candle for Jan. 30 shows the market pushing into that degree of volatility. BTC opened near $84,650, hit a low of $81,118 and closed around $82,823 — a 2.16% daily drop after a week of heavy downside.

Satoshi remains among top 20 world's richest

The chart also illustrates why the "overnight" hit felt so violent for the creator of Bitcoin, even without a crash that made headlines: the price is bleeding through late 2025 ranges and revisiting levels last seen during the previous consolidation band. From this point of view, $80,600 is a nearby "lifeline" for the cryptocurrency.

None of this requires Satoshi to do anything; there is no evidence of coins moving, no "awakening" of wallets, and no sell pressure linked to those early blocks.

It is simply the weirdest kind of wealth: the largest crypto fortune that can swing billions on an average down day while remaining completely offline.