AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Plunges Below Key Level. Is $45K Next?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 23/02/2026 - 5:17
    Bitcoin has plummeted below the critical $65,000 support level, triggering a violent $464 million liquidation event as fresh tariff uncertainty roils global markets.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Plunges Below Key Level. Is $45K Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin has suffered another sharp leg down, crushing the hopes of those bulls who expected a speedy recovery. 

    The flagship cryptocurrency tumbled by more than 5% to drop below the critical $65,000 threshold in early Asia trading on Monday.

    The market is currently grappling with the double-whammy of macroeconomic uncertainty and deteriorating technical structures. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now Strategy on Track to Reach 750K BTC as Saylor Teases Another Purchase

    Is $45,000 in the cards? 

    The latest sharp drop has been attributed to the uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs. 

    Advertisement

    On Saturday, the White House announced plans to raise global tariffs to 15%. 

    The announcement came shortly after the Supreme Court struck down his previous use of emergency authority to impose 

    The asset is down 26% year-to-date and has shed over 47% of its value since topping $125,000 last October.

    Advertisement


    card

    The $60,000 level, which was recently identified as the bottom of the current bearish cycle by Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer, is now back in play. 

    DonAlt, a popular pseudonymous trader, has warned that Bitcoin (BYC) would need a daily close above $71,000 to avoid a "slow bleed."

    Aggressive bears are waiting for a deeper capitulation toward the $42,000 to $45,000 range. 

    As reported by U.Today, Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital and Strategy’s Michael Saylor recently admitted that Bitcoin was in a bear market. 

    Massive liquidations  

    According to data provided by CoinGecko, roughly $464 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. 

    Roughly 82% of the entire day's liquidations occurred within a single 4-hour window. 

    The largest liquidation order was $61.5 million on the X exchange. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 23, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 16:23
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Is Now Closer to $2 Billion Than Ever
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 23, 2026 - 5:17
    Bitcoin Plunges Below Key Level. Is $45K Next?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Feb 23, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: XRP's Double Bottom Could Be Key, Bitcoin Is Literally on the Edge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Is Trapped Now
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all