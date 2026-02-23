Bitcoin Plunges Below Key Level. Is $45K Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Bitcoin has suffered another sharp leg down, crushing the hopes of those bulls who expected a speedy recovery.

The flagship cryptocurrency tumbled by more than 5% to drop below the critical $65,000 threshold in early Asia trading on Monday.

The market is currently grappling with the double-whammy of macroeconomic uncertainty and deteriorating technical structures.

Is $45,000 in the cards?

The latest sharp drop has been attributed to the uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the White House announced plans to raise global tariffs to 15%.

The announcement came shortly after the Supreme Court struck down his previous use of emergency authority to impose

The asset is down 26% year-to-date and has shed over 47% of its value since topping $125,000 last October.

Advertisement



card

The $60,000 level, which was recently identified as the bottom of the current bearish cycle by Fidelity’s Jurrien Timmer, is now back in play.

DonAlt, a popular pseudonymous trader, has warned that Bitcoin (BYC) would need a daily close above $71,000 to avoid a "slow bleed."

Aggressive bears are waiting for a deeper capitulation toward the $42,000 to $45,000 range.

As reported by U.Today, Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge Capital and Strategy’s Michael Saylor recently admitted that Bitcoin was in a bear market.

Massive liquidations

According to data provided by CoinGecko, roughly $464 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours.

Roughly 82% of the entire day's liquidations occurred within a single 4-hour window.

The largest liquidation order was $61.5 million on the X exchange.