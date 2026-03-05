Bitcoin Pioneer Nick Szabo Warns Against Using Blockchain for Messages

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the Bitcoin network prepares to mine its 20 millionth coin this March, legendary cryptographer Nick Szabo is sounding the alarm this month. In his view, popular upgrades such as SegWit and Taproot have transformed a financial protocol that once carried a form of legal immunity, turning node operators into unwilling custodians of illegal content.

Advertisement

At the center of the conflict is the dispute over whether Bitcoin is only digital gold or it can become a "decentralized data dump" that, according to Szabo and his supporters, governments could easily declare illegal.

Bitcoin devs divide into two camps in "battle for the future" of blockchain

In his latest post on X, Szabo issued a warning, pointing out that the community is misinterpreting the foundations laid by Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. He explains that the word “message” in the Bitcoin white paper is a purely technical programming term and never meant that Bitcoin is a messenger or an archive.

Therefore, inscriptions — the ability to transmit images and other files through the Bitcoin blockchain that are not transactions — in his view are a regulatory trap. Exploiting the code in this way undermines security.

Advertisement

According to Szabo, the blockchain cannot be edited, and if illegal content is written into it, it remains on the disks of all node operators forever. They cannot delete it, and this makes every node holder legally vulnerable in the eyes of the state.

The predominant term used in the white paper is "transaction." Satoshi's Bitcoin obtained, relayed, and redundantly stored transactions. Where "message" is used in the white paper it is just referring to a sub-protocol used to communicate transaction information between nodes.… — Nick Szabo (@NickSzabo4) March 5, 2026

This statement is directly connected to the ongoing conflict among Bitcoin developers. On one side are minimalists, such as Szabo and Adam Back. In their view, the blockchain is a valuable and limited resource, and any data that is not monetary transfers, like images, BRC-20 tokens, inscriptions, is spam.

Advertisement

On the other side are the utility maximizers, among which are the ordinals developers, who believe that if a user is willing to pay a fee, they have the right to write anything into the blockchain. For them, Bitcoin is rather a "free market."

The point is not that this dispute must be resolved right now. It is more a battle for the future. Either Bitcoin will remain a pure financial instrument, or it will become a global archive of data, which, according to opponents of this direction of development, would attract attention from authorities.