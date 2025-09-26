Advertisement
    Bitcoin Might Lose $100,000 Level If This Happens

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 22:15
    It's been 141 days since Bitcoin last traded below $100,000
    Bitcoin Might Lose $100,000 Level If This Happens
    Cover image via U.Today
    Although the Bitcoin bull run has been consistently interrupted by recurring price dips, the leading cryptocurrency has now held above the $100,000 mark for 142 consecutive days. 

    While this seems impressive, this record is on the verge of closing, according to a Bitcoin price prediction issued by crypto analyst Ali Martinez.

    The analyst shared a chart showing Bitcoin hovering around $109,300 as of September 26 — a significant pullback from recent highs witnessed above $116,000.

    Marked by historical price actions, the chart highlights $107,200 as an important support level for Bitcoin, which could determine its next price move.

    Bitcoin to retest $100,000?

    According to the analyst, Bitcoin is at risk of retesting its six-figure streak if the leading cryptocurrency closes below the $107,200 support level. The analyst emphasized that a dip below this support level might see Bitcoin retest $100,000 or possibly fall as low as $93,000 — a level not seen since May 2025.

    As of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $109,033 — a notable decrease of 2.07% over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    While the asset shows no sign of a possible resurgence soon, market watchers are worried that Bitcoin is close to breaking the specified support zone, putting it at risk of retesting $100,000 again.

    Notably, Bitcoin’s resilience above $100,000 for the last 142 days is attributable to growing institutional interest and consistent inflows recorded by the spot Bitcoin ETF.

    However, recent market trends show the leading cryptocurrency losing momentum amid high profit-taking activities among holders and rising exchange inflows, which suggest that traders are beginning to exercise caution.

    Although large corporations like MicroStrategy and BlackRock have remained resilient in their Bitcoin accumulation strategies, the Bitcoin ecosystem is still faced with high selling pressure, causing its price to fall below previous lows.

    Nonetheless, analysts have suggested that a decisive hold above $107,200 could restore confidence in the Bitcoin ecosystem, allowing the cryptocurrency to maintain its close above $100,000 and potentially never retest that level again.

