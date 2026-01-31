AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Bitcoin Is Still Early,' Binance's CZ Weighs In on Gold and Silver's Sudden Dip

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 31/01/2026 - 10:56
    Binance's CZ has reacted to the recent crash in the price of silver and gold, just shortly after they recorded new highs. He reminded the community that Bitcoin is still early.
    Advertisement
    'Bitcoin Is Still Early,' Binance's CZ Weighs In on Gold and Silver's Sudden Dip
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin might still be trading sideways, but the heavy downturn seen in the price of gold and silver recently has triggered reactions across the crypto community, with most crypto veterans weighing in on Bitcoin’s long-term prospect against the physical assets.

    Advertisement

    On Saturday, Jan. 31, Binance’s founder Changpeng Zhao made a remark about Bitcoin’s role as an emerging technology against gold and silver, which have just suffered steep losses within a single trading session.

    CZ says Bitcoin is young

    Recent data shared by market analysts shows that gold fell by about 15%, while silver also dropped deeper by as much as 38% over the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Crypto Market Review: Did XRP Downtrend End? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Taking a Beating, Bitcoin (BTC) Safe Above $80,000
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Millionaires Awaken, Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Dogecoin Sees 10,782% Rise in Futures Volume
    Scaramucci: ‘Get Ready’ as Bitcoin Firms Against Falling Gold

    This massive price decline saw the assets wipe out about $15 trillion in combined market value, an unexpected crash seen just after the assets recorded new highs.

    Advertisement

    While the rapid decline had caught investors off guard, the high volatility has been labeled as a rare “black swan” event, triggering curiosity about the possibility of such volatility.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/30/2026 - 15:53
    Bitcoin in February Is a Success Story, BTC Price History Proves
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Nonetheless, CZ has joined the debate, acknowledging that such dramatic price moves can occur “even with a physical asset, like gold and silver, with thousands of years of history.”

    Advertisement

    While the crypto market has often been criticized for its rapid volatility, CZ has seized the opportunity to challenge the growing narrative that traditional assets are immune to extreme shocks.

    With the recent event serving as a key example despite the age-long existence of the concerned assets, CZ reminded that Bitcoin is still in its infancy.

    He emphasized that Bitcoin is a 17-years-old technology, heavily suppressed in most of its existence. He also added that other crypto assets are younger, hence “We are still early.”

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold #Changpeng Zhao
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:29
    XRPL Alert: Ripple Engineer Sends Key Reminder Ahead of 2026 Upgrades
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:00
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    India's Largest CIO Conference - to Convene India’s Top CIOs and Technology Leaders Enterprise Connected: Intelligence at the Core, Transformation at Scale
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:56
    'Bitcoin Is Still Early,' Binance's CZ Weighs In on Gold and Silver's Sudden Dip
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:29
    XRPL Alert: Ripple Engineer Sends Key Reminder Ahead of 2026 Upgrades
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:00
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 6:00
    $2 XRP in February Not Just a Dream as Bears Become Worryingly Safe in 'Crypto Winter'
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 3:00
    -101,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Was Control Taken?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:56
    'Bitcoin Is Still Early,' Binance's CZ Weighs In on Gold and Silver's Sudden Dip
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:29
    XRPL Alert: Ripple Engineer Sends Key Reminder Ahead of 2026 Upgrades
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 31, 2026 - 10:00
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Breaks Silence on XRP and XLM in Epstein Files
    Dan Burgin
    Show all