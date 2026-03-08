AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Bitcoin Is Exponential Gold': Samson Mow Reignites Prolonged Debate

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sun, 8/03/2026 - 14:45
    Samson Mow maintains a bullish stance on Bitcoin despite growing uncertainty, stirring a debate about Bitcoin's ability to outperform gold in the future.
    'Bitcoin Is Exponential Gold': Samson Mow Reignites Prolonged Debate
    Long-time Bitcoin advocate and Jan3 CEO Samson Mow has reignited the long-unsettled Bitcoin versus Gold debate, declaring that Bitcoin is “exponential gold.”

    While this has become a regular topic of discussion across the crypto community, Mow has often argued that Bitcoin’s economic model makes its long-term outperformance almost inevitable.

    Bitcoin to outperform gold?

    Apart from Mow, Bitcoin experts have often weighed in on the scarcity of both assets, which is considered a measure to their various long-term performances.

    Hence, they argue that gold’s supply continues to expand gradually through mining, while Bitcoin already has a fixed supply of 21 million tokens that becomes increasingly scarce over time as no addition will be made to the supply.

    In Mow’s recent argument, he stated that Bitcoin is exponential gold, so it will inevitably outperform gold, stressing on the asset’s programmed scarcity.

    Bitcoin versus gold scarcity discussed

    As usual, the debate has drawn attention from crypto users who laid further comparisons on both assets. One of the commentators mentioned that gold represents “linear, analog scarcity” with a supply that steadily grows each year.

    However, he mentioned that Bitcoin, on the other hand, has a supply that is capped at 21 million tokens and follows an exponentially declining issuance curve due to periodic halving events.

    This event is expected to make Bitcoin more valuable than gold in the coming years, as the assets tend to become increasingly scarce year after year, while gold will continue to see steady issuance, increasing its availability over time.

    Another commentator suggested that the term “exponential gold” may even understate Bitcoin’s growth potential. Beyond scarcity, they pointed to the network’s ability to transfer value globally within minutes and operate continuously, a feature that is not familiar with gold.

    #Bitcoin #Gold #Samson Mow
