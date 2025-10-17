AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Has 52% Chance of Losing $100,000 This Month: Polymarket

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 17/10/2025 - 19:23
    Bitcoin is expected to retest $99,000 this month.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Has 52% Chance of Losing $100,000 This Month: Polymarket
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The crypto market has failed to sustain the initial “Uptober” hype as prices of leading cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin, have returned to levels not seen in months, with bearish sentiments increasingly intensifying.

    While Bitcoin has continued to plunge deeper, renowned crypto market prediction platform Polymarket has disclosed data showing a 52% chance that Bitcoin will fall below $100,000 this month.

    Polymarket shared a chart showcasing the bearish prediction, which has stirred discussions across the crypto community. While it further highlighted a 39% surge in bearish sentiment, the data reveals a growing belief among traders that the world’s largest cryptocurrency could be on the brink of another major correction.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin down 7.40% despite “Uptober” hype 

    While Bitcoin has continued to trade in deep red territory, it has shown no sign of recovery as bulls increasingly exit the market amid looming uncertainties.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Price Bloodbath: 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Bears in Brutal Short Squeeze
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Falls Under $105,000, New $1 Billion Ripple Deal, XRP Has CEO Debate, Binance Under Scrutiny in France
    Crypto Is Broken: Top Analyst Chris Burniske
    Ripple Raising $1 Billion for XRP Treasury. Will Price Surge?

    The sudden shift in market sentiment follows a period of steady confidence experienced earlier in the month. Bitcoin failed to retain its bullish momentum into the second week of October as the market suddenly flipped bearish following a notable crash witnessed on October 10.

    While analysts had made positive predictions of Bitcoin reaching a high of $150,000 in October, it now appears that the leading cryptocurrency will no longer be able to meet these expectations.

    Despite starting off strong in October and hitting a new all-time high (ATH) of $126,198 on October 6, Bitcoin has continued to face deeper corrections, with its price now showing a decline of 8.26% in monthly returns, according to data from CoinMarketCap. 

    Apparently, this suggests that the leading cryptocurrency might end up breaking its strong October gain streak this year.

    Institutions are resilient on Bitcoin 

    Despite the discouraging price trend, institutional investors like Michael Saylor’s Strategy have not given up on their aggressive Bitcoin accumulation. Although the firm appears to be exercising caution, it has continued its weekly accumulation but has significantly reduced the volume of its purchases amid the declining price trend.

    Despite the resilience displayed by institutions, analysts believe that if Bitcoin breaks below the $100,000 level, it could trigger further liquidations, adding more selling pressure to an already fragile market.

    #Bitcoin #Polymarket #MicroStrategy
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 18:39
    Adam Draper Endorses Pro-Bitcoin California Governor Candidate
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 16:01
    $140,000,000 in Stellar Open Interest Hint at What's Next for XLM Price
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 19:23
    Bitcoin Has 52% Chance of Losing $100,000 This Month: Polymarket
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 18:39
    Adam Draper Endorses Pro-Bitcoin California Governor Candidate
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 17, 2025 - 16:01
    $140,000,000 in Stellar Open Interest Hint at What's Next for XLM Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all