Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin ETFs Log Best Week Since October Flash Crash

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 12:56
    Bitcoin (BTC), the biggest cryptocurrency, yet again makes its investors enthusiastic, record-breaking ETF inflow says.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin ETFs Log Best Week Since October Flash Crash
    Cover image via u.today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Exchange-traded funds based on Spot Bitcoin are witnessing massive inflows of liquidity. January 2026 has all the chances to end a bearish streak despite the consensus about "Crypto Winter" starting for the entire segment.

    Bitcoin spot ETFs: Biggest inflows since October 10

    Bitcoin Spot ETFs — U.S.-registered exchange-traded investing fund products based on spot Bitcoin (BTC) holdings — are seeing the most notable inflows since the market collapse on Oct. 10. Yesterday, in just 24 hours, investors injected $753 million into this class of assets.

    Article image
    Image by SoSoValue

    That said, the Jan. 13 session was the most productive for Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs since Oct. 7, 2025. On the weekly time frame, this week is the biggest since mid-October.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: 145,214,184,927 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Robinhood, $30 Million XRP Whale Turns into Aggressive Short Seller, $96,000 Bitcoin Triggers 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments
    Short Squeeze Triggers Crypto Rally

    In total, since the start of this year, the class of spot Bitcoin ETFs is up by $660 million in terms of AUM.

    Advertisement

    Bitwise's NYSE, BlackRock's IBIT and, in particular, Fidelity's FBTC are top gainers in last 24 hours. In total, three funds allocated almost 7,000 BTC yesterday.

    The optimism of investors in Bitcoin (BTC) should be attributed to regulatory and macroeconomic positive announcements in the U.S.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price almost at two-month high

    As a result, the Bitcoin (BTC) price jumped today to $95,700, its highest since mid-November. The largest cryptocurrency is up by 3.1% today, while the rest of the market added 3.2%.

    Advertisement

    In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) sees $300 million in liquidations, with 99% being short. For Ethereum (ETH), this metric is at $220 million as Ether price jumps by 5% to $3,283.

    The largest liquidation, according to CoinGlass's data, is a $12 million ETHUSDT long on Binance.

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 12:32
    Cardano Volume Rockets 72%, Sets New 2026 Price Record
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 14, 2026 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: 145,214,184,927 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Robinhood, $30 Million XRP Whale Turns into Aggressive Short Seller, $96,000 Bitcoin Triggers 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Fors Launches Beta to Aggregate Prediction Markets Across Solana Ecosystem
    Japan’s Web3 Momentum Accelerates: Institutional Adoption, Policy Tailwinds, and Rising Calls for “Crypto ETF-ization” — TEAMZ Web3 / AI Summit 2026 Confirms High-Profile Political Speakers as Title Sponsor Slots Sell Out
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 12:56
    Bitcoin ETFs Log Best Week Since October Flash Crash
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 12:32
    Cardano Volume Rockets 72%, Sets New 2026 Price Record
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Jan 14, 2026 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: 145,214,184,927 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Robinhood, $30 Million XRP Whale Turns into Aggressive Short Seller, $96,000 Bitcoin Triggers 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 11:53
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 250% as Major Price Breakout Might Be on Horizon
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 11:26
    'No Giveaways': Urgent Warning Issued to XRP Community Amid Major Scam Threat
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 12:56
    Bitcoin ETFs Log Best Week Since October Flash Crash
    Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 12:32
    Cardano Volume Rockets 72%, Sets New 2026 Price Record
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Jan 14, 2026 - 12:12
    Morning Crypto Report: 145,214,184,927 Shiba Inu (SHIB) Mystery Stuns Robinhood, $30 Million XRP Whale Turns into Aggressive Short Seller, $96,000 Bitcoin Triggers 1,000% Liquidation Imbalance
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD