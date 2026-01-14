Bitcoin ETFs Log Best Week Since October Flash Crash

Advertisement

Exchange-traded funds based on Spot Bitcoin are witnessing massive inflows of liquidity. January 2026 has all the chances to end a bearish streak despite the consensus about "Crypto Winter" starting for the entire segment.

Bitcoin spot ETFs: Biggest inflows since October 10

Bitcoin Spot ETFs — U.S.-registered exchange-traded investing fund products based on spot Bitcoin (BTC) holdings — are seeing the most notable inflows since the market collapse on Oct. 10. Yesterday, in just 24 hours, investors injected $753 million into this class of assets.

Image by SoSoValue

That said, the Jan. 13 session was the most productive for Bitcoin (BTC) spot ETFs since Oct. 7, 2025. On the weekly time frame, this week is the biggest since mid-October.

In total, since the start of this year, the class of spot Bitcoin ETFs is up by $660 million in terms of AUM.

Bitwise's NYSE, BlackRock's IBIT and, in particular, Fidelity's FBTC are top gainers in last 24 hours. In total, three funds allocated almost 7,000 BTC yesterday.

The optimism of investors in Bitcoin (BTC) should be attributed to regulatory and macroeconomic positive announcements in the U.S.

Bitcoin (BTC) price almost at two-month high

As a result, the Bitcoin (BTC) price jumped today to $95,700, its highest since mid-November. The largest cryptocurrency is up by 3.1% today, while the rest of the market added 3.2%.

In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) sees $300 million in liquidations, with 99% being short. For Ethereum (ETH), this metric is at $220 million as Ether price jumps by 5% to $3,283.

The largest liquidation, according to CoinGlass's data, is a $12 million ETHUSDT long on Binance.