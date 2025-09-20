AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 20/09/2025 - 13:47
    Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to fall to $114,000 area soon?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 20
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears are more powerful than bulls on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.46% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is approaching the local resistance of $116,040. If a breakout happens, the rise is likely to continue to the $116,500 mark by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is in the middle of the wide channel.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/20/2025 - 11:44
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $114,000-$116,000 is the more likely scenario over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. Neither side has seized the initiative as the rate is far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, there are low chances to witness increased volatility until the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $115,915 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 13:27
    Shiba Inu: Shibarium Adds 10,000 Transactions in Day, but Growth Still Flat
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 13:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 20
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 13:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 20, 2025 - 13:27
    Shiba Inu: Shibarium Adds 10,000 Transactions in Day, but Growth Still Flat
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 20, 2025 - 13:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 20
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all