    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 15

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How big is chance of growth by Bitcoin (BTC) next week?
    Sun, 15/09/2024 - 15:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 15
    Buyers have failed to hold the initiative until the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.39% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has risen by 10.60%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's slight growth, the price of BTC is testing the local support of $59,903. If a breakout happens, there is a chance of an ongoing correction to the $59,500 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $60,670.

    While the rate is below it, traders may witness a correction to the $59,000 range within the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly candle is about to close in the green zone. However, a further upward move is unlikely as not enough energy has been accumulated yet. All in all, sideways trading in the area of $58,000-$61,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $60,163 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

