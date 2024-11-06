    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 6

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may rise of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 15:39
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 6
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Almost all of the major coins are in the green zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) set a new all-time high today, rising by more than 7%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's sharp growth, the price of BTC keeps looking bullish. If the breakout of the $75,080 level happens, the upward move can continue to $76,000 and above.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure in terms of the $73,600 level. 

    If it happens above it, there is a chance to see a test of new peaks until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. If the closure above $73,794 happens and the weekly bar closes with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $80,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $73,777 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

