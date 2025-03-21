Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Sellers are more powerful than buyers at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.23% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $83,358. If the daily bar closes far from that level, growth may continue to the $85,000 zone by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative.

All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $83,000-$85,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. In this case, one should focus on the nearest interim zone of $80,000. If its breakout happens, the energy might be enough for a dump to the $72,000-$76,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $84,028 at press time.