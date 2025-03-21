Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for March 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 15:19
    Does rate of #BTC have enough energy for price blast?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are more powerful than buyers at the end of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 2.23% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support of $83,358. If the daily bar closes far from that level, growth may continue to the $85,000 zone by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. 

    All in all, sideways trading in the zone of $83,000-$85,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. In this case, one should focus on the nearest interim zone of $80,000. If its breakout happens, the energy might be enough for a dump to the $72,000-$76,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $84,028 at press time.

