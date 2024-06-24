Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 24

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect local rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Mon, 24/06/2024 - 15:24
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins keep falling at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4.40% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC remains bearish as it is coming back to the local support level of $60,580. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the vital zone of $60,000 shortly.

    On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the breakout of $60,000 happens, there is a high chance to see a further correction to the support of $56,500. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current week.

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions, as the week has just begun. However, if the bar closes around current prices, traders may witness a test of the support level.

    Bitcoin is trading at $61,345 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

