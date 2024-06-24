Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for June 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep falling at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 4.40% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC remains bearish as it is coming back to the local support level of $60,580. If the drop continues, one can expect a test of the vital zone of $60,000 shortly.

On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the breakout of $60,000 happens, there is a high chance to see a further correction to the support of $56,500.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current week.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions, as the week has just begun. However, if the bar closes around current prices, traders may witness a test of the support level.

Bitcoin is trading at $61,345 at press time.