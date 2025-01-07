Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are in the green zone again, according to CoinMarketCap.

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.45% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

The price of BTC is falling after a breakout of the local support of $101,557. If the drop continues, there is a chance of a test of the $100,000 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $102,747.

If sellers' pressure continues, traders may witness a test of the $98,000-$99,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of the main coin is far from the key levels. If the weekly bar closure happens with a long wick, one can expect a correction to $95,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $100,409 at press time.