    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 7

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect price blast from Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Tue, 7/01/2025 - 15:28
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for January 7
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins are in the green zone again, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 2.45% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    The price of BTC is falling after a breakout of the local support of $101,557. If the drop continues, there is a chance of a test of the $100,000 area by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main crypto is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $102,747.

    If sellers' pressure continues, traders may witness a test of the $98,000-$99,000 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the main coin is far from the key levels. If the weekly bar closure happens with a long wick, one can expect a correction to $95,000.

    Bitcoin is trading at $100,409 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

