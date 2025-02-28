Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 28

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 14:19
    Has rate of Bitcoin (BTC) reached oversold zone by now?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps setting new local lows, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 5.11% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the local support of $78,764. If the upward move continues, one can expect a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet.

    However, if the daily bar closes with a long wick, traders may expect a local bounce back to the $86,000 zone over the weekend.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is also bearish. If the weekly candle closes around current prices, the fall is likely to continue to the important zone of $70,000 soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $81,664 at press time.

