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    Ripple Survey Shows Finance Leaders Are All-In on Crypto

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 20/03/2026 - 9:27
    The era of debating whether digital assets have a place in traditional finance is officially over..
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    Ripple Survey Shows Finance Leaders Are All-In on Crypto
    Cover image via U.Today
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    According to a new 2026 survey published by Ripple, global finance leaders are moving to integrate crypto, stablecoins, and tokenization into their operations at a rather aggressive pace. 

    The San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company has surveyed more than 1,000 executives across banks, asset managers, fintech companies, and corporate finance departments. 

    Notably, 72% of respondents stated that offering digital asset solutions is now "table stakes" in order to be able to remain competitive. 

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    Stablecoins become top treasury tool 

    Institutional leaders no longer view stablecoins merely as a tool for executing cross-border payments. 

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    The survey found that 74% of finance leaders are convinced that stablecoins can significantly boost cash-flow efficiency and unlock trapped working capital. 

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    Stablecoins are now being embedded directly into treasury management by key institutional participants. 

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    Fintechs leading the change 

    Fintech companies are drastically outpacing traditional financial institutions and corporates across a slew of different metrics. 

    Fintechs are currently setting the pace for real-world digital asset use cases over the next one to two years: Notably, nearly a third of such firms accept payments directly in stablecoins.  

    The lion's share of finance leaders prefer a "one-stop-shop" infrastructure provider that can simultaneously handle integrated custody, orchestration, and compliance. 

    An overwhelming 89% of respondents ranked digital asset storage and custody as their absolute top priority. There is strong demand for experienced partners capable of guiding them through the entire implementation lifecycle.

    #Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Adoption
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