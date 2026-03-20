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    Cardano DeFi Hits Record 500 Million ADA TVL: Is One Billion Milestone Next?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 20/03/2026 - 10:02
    Cardano DeFi reaches a record 520 million ADA TVL as of March 20, 2026. With SEC clarity and the USDCx launch, is the one billion ADA milestone next?
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    Cardano DeFi Hits Record 500 Million ADA TVL: Is One Billion Milestone Next?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    The Cardano ecosystem has officially secured a historic milestone, as the total value locked in native tokens has surpassed 520.41 million ADA, according to DefiLlama. The price is consolidating around $0.27, while the blockchain’s internal liquidity continues to grow methodically. This record is not random luck but the result of the network’s long-term maturation, reinforced by key developments this year.

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    How SEC victory and USDCx fuel surge for Cardano (ADA)

    Perhaps the main event was the launch of USDCx, a long-awaited stablecoin that enabled a seamless connection between Cardano and the global crypto market. USDCx already accounts for 36% of the network’s total stablecoin market share. The presence of a reliable stablecoin has allowed daily trading volumes across Cardano DEX and perps platforms to rise to a combined $374 million.

    The second major development can be considered the final assignment of commodity-like status to the asset. Although the decision came recently, the growth in TVL suggests ecosystem participants had been anticipating such an outcome.

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    Cardano Total Value Locked, Source: DefiLlama

    After prolonged legal scrutiny, the SEC officially clarified that ADA is not a security, removing the regulatory overhang that had been restraining capital inflows. This clarity also explains why Cardano-based ETF products had not emerged earlier. Now, large funds can utilize the Cardano protocol without hesitation, and a steady inflow of new liquidity can be expected.

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    Thu, 03/19/2026 - 16:01
    Cardano Hard Fork Upgrade Nears With Critical Node Release Anticipated
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    If the recent progress is capitalized as it should be, the milestone of one billion ADA in TVL could become a reality within the coming quarters. The primary drivers, as noted, will be USDCx adoption and regulatory clarity.

    It is also important to keep in mind the upcoming v11 hard fork, which is set to increase Cardano’s throughput to 1,000 TPS, expected by the end of March.

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