    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for December 18

    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long may sideways trading of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 13:49
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers have returned to the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by almost 2% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local support level of $103,287. However, one should pay attention to the daily bar closure. 

    If it happens near the mentioned mark, there is a chance to see a further correction to the $102,000 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from the support and resistance. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $104,000-$106,000 is the more likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $105,149 level. If a false breakout happens, there is a possibility to see a drop to the $100,000 zone.

    Bitcoin is trading at $104,807 at press time.

    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

