Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 26

How great are chances to see further rise of Cardano (ADA)?

None of the sides is dominating today, according to CoinMarketCap.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the exception to the rule as its rate has increased by 0.47% since yesterday.

Despite today's slight rise, the price of ADA is bearish on the local chart as the rate has once again tested the support of $0.2451. If the daily candle closes near it, the breakout may lead to an ongoing decrease to the $0.2430-$0.2440 zone soon.

On the daily time frame, the situation is not so clear. The rate of ADA remains under bearish pressure as the price is still far from the resistance.

Thus, the volume is low, which means that traders are unlikely to see any sharp moves soon. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.2420-$0.2480 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), ADA is looking bullish as the growth continues after a false breakout of the support of $0.00000920. If today's bar closes above yesterday's peak, one can expect a quicker test of the resistance of $0.00000951.

ADA is trading at $0.2456 at press time.