Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 26

Tue, 09/26/2023 - 15:45
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see further rise of Cardano (ADA)?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 26
None of the sides is dominating today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the exception to the rule as its rate has increased by 0.47% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's slight rise, the price of ADA is bearish on the local chart as the rate has once again tested the support of $0.2451. If the daily candle closes near it, the breakout may lead to an ongoing decrease to the $0.2430-$0.2440 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation is not so clear. The rate of ADA remains under bearish pressure as the price is still far from the resistance. 

Thus, the volume is low, which means that traders are unlikely to see any sharp moves soon. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.2420-$0.2480 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), ADA is looking bullish as the growth continues after a false breakout of the support of $0.00000920. If today's bar closes above yesterday's peak, one can expect a quicker test of the resistance of $0.00000951.

ADA is trading at $0.2456 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

