Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9

Original U.Today article

Can bulls keep rate of Bitcoin (BTC) above $19,000?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears continue their pressure as most of the coins remain in the red zone.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 0.29% since yesterday, while the price has risen by 1.46% over the last week.

On the hourly chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has begun to rise after the false breakout of the support level at $19,331. At the moment, the price is near the local resistance at $19,524.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the $19,600 zone.

On the bigger time frame, Bitcoin (BTC) has once again bounced off the support level at $19,335. While the price is above it, there is a chance for local growth. If that happens, the next zone where sellers can return to the game is the area of $19,800.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is more bearish than bullish as the price is still near the support level of $17,592. If buyers lose the $19,000 mark, one can expect a sharp drop soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,503 at press time.