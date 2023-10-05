Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 5

Denys Serhiichuk
How long might sideways movement of Bitcoin (BTC) last?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 5
The bears' influence is still relevant, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.24% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, BTC is looking bearish on the hourly time frame. The price has broken the recently formed support level of $27,560. If the daily bar closes below it, the drop is likely to continue to the $27,000 area.

Image by TradingView

Bulls have once again failed to keep the rise going after a bullish candle closure. However, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. 

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $27,000-$28,000 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly time frame. The volume is low, which means that there are high chances of seeing a consolidation of BTC with no sharp moves. Buyers may start thinking about a possible midterm reversal only if the rate gets back to the $29,000 area and fixes above it.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,593 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

