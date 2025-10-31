Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 31

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are more powerful than sellers on the last day of the month, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 2%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has broken the local resistance of $110,463. If buyers can hold the initiative and the daily bar closes above that mark, the upward move is likely to continue to the $112,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is far from the key levels. The volume is low, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $110,000-$112,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The rate is in the middle of a wide channel against the declining volume. In this regard, ongoing consolidation around the current prices is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $110,642 at press time.