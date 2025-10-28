Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 28

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the cryptocurrencies are in the red zone, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.24% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has set a local resistance of $116,077. As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto has once again bounced off the resistance of $116,035.

If the bar closes far from that mark, bears may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $114,000-$115,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the $116,035 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $120,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $115,286 at press time.