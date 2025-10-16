AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 15:54
    Can buyers keep price of Bitcoin (BTC) above $110,000?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The prices of most of the coins are going down, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.55% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $111,902. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a further correction to the $109,000 mark.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the chief crypto has tested the support of $109,683. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/15/2025 - 12:28
    XRP Price Analysis for October 15
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily candle closes near that mark or below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $108,000-$109,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this regard, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $107,389 level. If its breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $100,000 area.

    Bitcoin is trading at $110,459 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:43
    XRP Dev Warns: Upcoming Major XRPL Feature Faces Obstacles
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:39
    Rare XRP Chart Shows That Price All-Time High Is Closer Than You Think
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:54
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:43
    XRP Dev Warns: Upcoming Major XRPL Feature Faces Obstacles
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 15:39
    Rare XRP Chart Shows That Price All-Time High Is Closer Than You Think
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all