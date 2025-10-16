Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 16

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The prices of most of the coins are going down, however, there are some exceptions to the rule, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.55% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $111,902. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a further correction to the $109,000 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of the chief crypto has tested the support of $109,683.

If the daily candle closes near that mark or below it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $108,000-$109,000 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. In this regard, one should pay attention to the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $107,389 level. If its breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $100,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $110,459 at press time.