    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 16:17
    How likely are we to see Bitcoin (BTC) testing $113,000 mark?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are controlling the situation on the market at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.37% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is closer to the support than to the resistance. If the breakout of the bottom level happens, one can expect a test of the $113,000 mark by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is neutral as the rate of the main crypto is far from main levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the weekly bar closed far from the support of $107,389. However, it is too early to consider a fast reversal, as bulls have not accumulated enough energy yet.

    In this regard, the consolidation in the zone of $113,000-$118,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $114,361 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
