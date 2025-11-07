Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears are dominating on the last working day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.18% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $99,192 and the resistance of $102,463.

As most of the daily ATR has passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by the end of the day.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is also bearish. If the breakout of the support of $98,898 happens, the correction may continue to the $96,000-$98,000 zone until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $100,426 level. If the bar closes below that mark, traders may see an ongoing dump to the $90,000-$95,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $100,611 at press time.