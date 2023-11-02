Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 2

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances to see further rise of Bitcoin (BTC)?
Thu, 11/02/2023 - 16:19
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 2
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bull keep controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.51% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is looking bearish, as the rate is approaching the support of $34,718. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, there is a high chance of seeing a breakout, followed by a move to the $34,400 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the recently formed resistance of $35,612. 

Related
DOGE Price Analysis for November 1

If the bar closes with no long wicks, the correction may continue to the $34,000 area soon.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly time frame. If the weekly candle closes far from $35,198, one can expect a further decline to the $33,000-$34,000 area. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-November.

Bitcoin is trading at $34,708 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Forms Major Bullish Pattern That Could Push Price to $0.69
2023/11/02 16:19
XRP Forms Major Bullish Pattern That Could Push Price to $0.69
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple Provides Major Update on XRP Case v. SEC, Binance Delists SHIB, LUNA, ADA Trading Pairs; Important Alert Issued as XRPL Sidechain Goes Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/11/02 16:19
Ripple Provides Major Update on XRP Case v. SEC, Binance Delists SHIB, LUNA, ADA Trading Pairs; Important Alert Issued as XRPL Sidechain Goes Live: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Here’s How Much Bitcoin MicroStrategy Holds After Recent Purchase
2023/11/02 16:19
Here’s How Much Bitcoin MicroStrategy Holds After Recent Purchase
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD