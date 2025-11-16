Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 16

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 16/11/2025 - 18:18
    Can the price of Bitcoin (BTC) keep falling to the $90,000 mark?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Almost all top 10 coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is far from the support and resistance levels. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If a bounce off does not happen, traders may see a level breakout, followed by a further decline to the $92,000-$93,0000 zone.

