Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for November 16

Almost all top 10 coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is far from the support and resistance levels. As neither side is dominating, there are low chances to see sharp moves by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, sellers are also more powerful than buyers. If a bounce off does not happen, traders may see a level breakout, followed by a further decline to the $92,000-$93,0000 zone.

Such a scenario is relevant over the next few days.

From the midterm point of view, buyers are not ready to seize the initiative yet. In this regard, a correction to the next support of $88,772 may happen by the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $95,359 at press time.