AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Flashes Bullish Signal With 1,660,000,000 XRP Staked

    By Caroline Amosun
    Sat, 21/02/2026 - 19:13
    XRP is seeing rising optimism as its price begins to move to the positive side of the market, sparking a decent surge in its futures activity.
    Advertisement
    XRP Flashes Bullish Signal With 1,660,000,000 XRP Staked
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP has closed the week showing mixed price action while flashing signs of a potential rebound after multiple weeks of severe price corrections.

    On Saturday, Feb. 21, data from CoinGlass showed that the XRP derivatives market is making a bullish reversal as futures traders increasingly commit their tokens to active contracts.

    XRP OI surges 2.56%

    Following the increased activity from XRP futures traders, the data shows that over 1.6 billion XRP has been commuted to its futures market, marking an increase of 2.56% in its open interest over the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Partners With Deutsche Bank, $2 Billion in Bitcoin Scooped by Whales, Schwartz Criticizes Logan Paul, Shiba Inu Price Enters Consolidation — Top Weekly Crypto News Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Price Momentum Returns In New Uptrend, Is Ethereum (ETH) Stuck in the Mud? Bitcoin Isn't Giving Up on $70,000

    With about 1,660,000,000 XRP currently being committed in unsettled contracts at a time like this, it appears that the leading altcoin is finally regaining momentum.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 02/21/2026 - 15:29
    XRP MVRV Indicator Stays Negative Ahead of Next Price Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    More so, the rise in futures activity signals heightened confidence among investors as the broad crypto market appears to be moving toward a potential rebound.

    XRP turns green

    Following this impressive surge in the XRP derivatives market, XRP has also seen a brief increase in its price over the last day, reclaiming its weekly high around $1.45.

    Advertisement

    Notably, the asset has surged by 2.45% in its price over the last 24 hours, suggesting a potential price rebound after several days of trading in the deep red territory.

    Following the weak price move seen in recent days, the XRP ETFs have also reported poor performance across all existing XRP funds over the past week.

    During their last trading session, the funds saw zero inflow and outflow, suggesting that institutional investors are unwilling to participate amid the broad market volatility.

    With this weak performance, it is uncertain if XRP will see a major price recovery soon and reclaim levels seen earlier in the year.

    #XRP #XRP Price Prediction #Spot XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 18:15
    BlackRock's Upcoming Ethereum ETF to Offer 82% Staking Rewards to Investors
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 21, 2026 - 17:12
    Ripple Partners With Deutsche Bank, $2 Billion in Bitcoin Scooped by Whales, Schwartz Criticizes Logan Paul, Shiba Inu Price Enters Consolidation — Top Weekly Crypto News
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Announces AUSTRAC Registration, Bolstering Security and Service for Australian Crypto Traders
    Money Expo Mexico 2026 Starts with Historic Footfall in Latin America
    Trust Wallet Launches Cash Deposits, Enabling Users to Convert Physical Cash Into Crypto
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
    “Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 19:13
    XRP Flashes Bullish Signal With 1,660,000,000 XRP Staked
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 18:15
    BlackRock's Upcoming Ethereum ETF to Offer 82% Staking Rewards to Investors
    Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Feb 21, 2026 - 17:12
    Ripple Partners With Deutsche Bank, $2 Billion in Bitcoin Scooped by Whales, Schwartz Criticizes Logan Paul, Shiba Inu Price Enters Consolidation — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Dan Burgin
    Show all