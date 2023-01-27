Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27

Fri, 01/27/2023 - 14:46
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can Bitcoin (BTC) remain bullish?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 27
The market is trading sideways on Friday as some coins are in the red zone, while others keep rising.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has slightly fallen since yesterday, going down by 0.20%.

On the hourly chart, the price has bounced off the local support level at $22,883, which means that buyers are not going to give up. If the rise continues to the $23,000 mark, one can expect the breakout of the resistance at $23,087 tomorrow.

On the daily chart, the situation is mostly unchanged. The price of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps trading in the channel, accumulating power for a further move.

Traders can expect the next wave of growth if the candle fixes above the resistance at $23,362. Only in that case, the midterm growth can continue.

On the bigger chart, one should pay attention to the same mark of $23,362. In case a false breakout of it happens, there is a possibility to expect a fall to the nearest support zone of $22,000. Such a scenario is relevant until mid-February.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,883 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

