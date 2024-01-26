Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 26

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is Bitcoin (BTC) ready for midterm growth?
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 15:20
Most of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 0.66% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, one should pay attention to the local resistance level of $41,257. If the daily candle closes around it, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a further rise to the $42,000 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of BTC keeps rising after a false breakout of the support level of $39,437. However, there low chances of seeing a further rise, as the main crypto has not accumulated enough energy yet. 

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $41,000-$43,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the bar closure in terms of the previous candle low. If it happens far from it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $45,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,105 at press time.

About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

