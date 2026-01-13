Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 13/01/2026 - 15:52
    Has the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) accumulated enough strength to reach the $100,000 mark?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market has switched to green after a slight drop, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 1.69% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has broken the local resistance at $92,576. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and keep the rate above that mark, the upward move may continue to the $94,000 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto is closer to the resistance than to the support. 

    If a breakout of the $94,652 level occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $100,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. If the weekly bar fixes above the resistance, traders may expect a price blast to the $100,000-$105,000 range by the end of the month.

    Bitcoin is trading at $92,954 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
