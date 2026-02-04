Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 4

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A further decline remains the most likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 4.62% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is falling after breaking the local support at $74,141. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may expect a test of the $73,000 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, sellers are also controlling the situation on the market. If a breakout of the $72,863 level happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $70,000 area until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $74,434 level.

If it happens far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the $80,000 range.

Bitcoin is trading at $74,251 at press time.