    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 15:56
    Can the decline of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to the $70,000 area?
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 4
    A further decline remains the most likely scenario for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

    BTC chart by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 4.62% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is falling after breaking the local support at $74,141. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, traders may expect a test of the $73,000 zone shortly.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, sellers are also controlling the situation on the market. If a breakout of the $72,863 level happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $70,000 area until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $74,434 level. 

    If it happens far from it, one can expect a bounce back to the $80,000 range.

    Bitcoin is trading at $74,251 at press time.

